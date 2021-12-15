Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Linear has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00207769 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,882,026 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

