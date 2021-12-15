Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0343 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $94,378.85 and approximately $22.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,609.57 or 0.99142465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.01022569 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.