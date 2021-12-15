LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Market Capitalization Tops $2,014.15

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $2,014.15 and approximately $50.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,924.63 or 1.94346606 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.