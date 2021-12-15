LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $1,986.99 and approximately $49.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93,717.06 or 1.94530303 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

