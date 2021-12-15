LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 2,784 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 276,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,023. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

