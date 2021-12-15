Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTHM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.
Shares of LTHM opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
