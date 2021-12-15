Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTHM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.89, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

