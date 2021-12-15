Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Down to $25.37

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.37, but opened at $23.78. Livent shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 10,157 shares changing hands.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -263.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Livent by 237.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

