Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $165.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

