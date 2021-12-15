Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $614.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.99 and a 52 week high of $644.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

