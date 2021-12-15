Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.41. The stock has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

