Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.74 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.53. The company has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

