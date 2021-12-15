LOCGame (LOCG) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. LOCGame has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $593,884.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

