Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Logitech International by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,902,000 after acquiring an additional 341,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.73. 17,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

