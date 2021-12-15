LuaSwap Price Down 4.3% This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $229,040.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,470,592 coins and its circulating supply is 131,549,025 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

