Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 7.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 2,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.79.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $21,437,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $16,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $40,600,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

