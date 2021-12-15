Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,936 shares of company stock worth $1,399,779. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

