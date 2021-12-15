Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MSGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

MSGS stock opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.85. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,479.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $401,671,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth $194,799,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

