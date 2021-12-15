MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 363.77. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3922051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

