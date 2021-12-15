MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 363.77. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,228.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
