Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of MX opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.