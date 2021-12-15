Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.