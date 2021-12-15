Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 21,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

