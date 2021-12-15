Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $98.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

