MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,486 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises 5.9% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 3.25% of MarketAxess worth $520,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $514,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $59,651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $8.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,446. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

