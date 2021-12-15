Marlin (POND) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $46.49 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.43 or 0.08181178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,862.96 or 0.99703981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

