Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $40,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.90. 27,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,254. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

