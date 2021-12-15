Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,280%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

VAC stock opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.58 and a beta of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

