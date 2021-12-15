Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,498,137. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $358.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

