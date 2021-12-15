Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.25

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and traded as high as $92.75. Marubeni shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 994 shares.

MARUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.