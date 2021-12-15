Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $479,168.04 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,831.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.29 or 0.08216551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00313329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00910610 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00073520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00380235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00258823 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

