Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Shares of MAS opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

