Massnet (MASS) Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $1.74 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00362506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Massnet Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

