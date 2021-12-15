Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Shares of MA stock opened at $340.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

