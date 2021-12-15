Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded down $4.80 on Wednesday, reaching $335.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. The company has a market cap of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.