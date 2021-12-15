Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 16487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 448,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

