Maxcoin Market Capitalization Tops $272,423.42 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $272,423.42 and approximately $504.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.08 or 0.99191313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00273648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00392746 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.