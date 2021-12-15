MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of MXL opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $12,113,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

