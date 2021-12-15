McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 94314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$477.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

