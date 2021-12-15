McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.03

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 94314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$477.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

