Mchain (MAR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $30,188.00 and $16.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005090 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,109,250 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.