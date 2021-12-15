Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MEDGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDGF remained flat at $$143.00 during trading on Wednesday. Medacta Group has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.