MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MD opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.