MEET.ONE Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 237.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $7,117.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

