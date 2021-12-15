Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Megaport stock remained flat at $$15.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Megaport in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

