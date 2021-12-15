Melanie Carpenter Sells 463 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MAA traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.20. 572,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,284. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $122.15 and a one year high of $223.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

