Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down to $12.64

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $11.87. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 5,879 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,263,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

