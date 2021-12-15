Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Membrana has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Membrana has a total market cap of $176,958.06 and approximately $36,190.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

Membrana Coin Trading

