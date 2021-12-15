Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mercari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS MCARY traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. 8,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. Mercari has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

