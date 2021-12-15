Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 6.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.53 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

