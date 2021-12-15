Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,397 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $59,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $704,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

