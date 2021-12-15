Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $566,739.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $566,739.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.47 or 0.08166603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00078209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,775.69 or 0.99996257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

