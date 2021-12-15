Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.56). Approximately 6,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35.

In other news, insider David Beck acquired 76,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,880.87 ($51,382.15).

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

