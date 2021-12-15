MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Trading Up 0.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

